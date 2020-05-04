In the last decade there has been a massive change in the marketing industry. After social media has grown dramatically on the Internet, social media marketers followed a progressive path. But making this change is no longer considered innovative. Why? Artificial intelligence has entered. AI is here to benefit both social media users and entrepreneurs. This phenomenon is fashionable in social networks and is gaining ground more and more. Next, you will see how artificial intelligence is changing the entire landscape of social media marketing.

Automating content creation and management

Most social media marketing campaigns involve a ton of ideas, a selection of quality content, interaction with the audience, managing multiple accounts, and more. Let’s face it, this can be time consuming and cumbersome. But artificial intelligence can offer some relief to companies or individuals. Here are some of the ways that AI can automate the way content is created and managed:

Create attractive content: The first step for any marketing campaign is to create the perfect content idea. Manually searching for such an idea can be very complicated. AI-powered tools can simplify this process by identifying the most shared content and most used hashtags across multiple platforms. They can also identify your audience and help you choose what is most relevant to them. Furthermore, some of these artificial intelligence tools also come with a high-end recommendation engine that can help you with the content healing process. It not only provides you with relevant links, but also authorized sources so that you can find legitimate information. Plus, you can use AI writing assistants to create SEO content. Not only that, some tools can also help you edit your content and check for plagiarism. In short, AI-based tools can take your content strategy to the next level.Publish content strategically: When it comes to publishing your content online, punctuality is important. If you publish your content when your audience is likely to be active, there is a better chance to get their attention. With artificial intelligence tools, you can schedule your posts and automate all post scheduling to ensure your content is delivered at the best time.Monitor your marketing campaign: An important part of the success of developing a marketing campaign is monitoring its progress. AI tools allow you to monitor all your posts, hashtags, mentions, etc. This can be convenient, especially when you want to identify obstacles and make your strategy more effective.

Increased commitment to augmented reality (AR)

Augmented reality (AR) offers users an immersive experience. They can test your products before they’ve bought them, just like they would in real life. The combination of artificial intelligence and augmented reality can go a long way in changing the way brands promote their products on social media. These are the two main impacts:

Improve user experience: Brands can offer customers superior experiences through AR. For example, for a beauty brand, an App can scan the user’s face and give them the possibility to try various eyeshadows and lipstick colors directly on their own face. This offers users a personalized experience.Quick purchase decisions: When augmented reality allows users to test your products instantly, it is likely to offer them a better experience of your products than simply visiting the product page. This can greatly increase your conversion rate. Plus, with a better customer experience, impulsive purchases can also increase.

Advertising with incompatible customer insights

Have you ever been looking for a product online and then saw ads for that product for several days? This is because sellers have access to your data. Based on your online searches and interactions, they may show you targeted ads. With AI-based tools, marketers can access better customer insights. Here’s how AI can help marketers reach a more targeted audience:

Predicting customer actions and intentions: Artificial intelligence can provide users with different statistics, such as interaction rate, increase in followers, number of impressions, etc. In addition to this, AI lets you know the probability that a person will buy your product or not by monitoring their commitment to your brand. For example, if a user posted a negative comment about your product online, artificial intelligence can assign a score that will mark him as a user less likely to buy your product in the future.Scans images using high-end image recognition: AI-powered image scanning allows you to select specific types of images in social posts and use those images to help obtain important information. For example, for a restaurant marketing campaign, artificial intelligence can find out what kind of food people publish and use that information to improve your menu.Filter fake influencers: Fake influencers can be difficult to determine, as they are often followed by numerous fake accounts or bots. Artificial intelligence tools can help you filter influencers with suspicious stories.

Effective and fast communication with Chatbots

So-called millennials highly value immediacy. When they ask a question online, they expect an immediate, almost instantaneous response. Smart chatbots allow you to be available to them 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They are programmed to imitate human-like conversations. Equipped with AI and deep learning, they can easily solve queries. In fact, many of the big international brands already use chatbots, like eBay or Asus.

These are the two most important functions that chatbots can play in your social media marketing campaign:

Better engagement through customer support: Chatbots can provide immediate customer service by answering important questions and inspiring your commitment. They can provide quick responses to customer inquiries and even help them find what they’re looking for.Better data collection: Another advantage of using chatbots is the quality of the data you can get. Depending on the user’s behavior and questions, you can get data on common problems, audience preferences, etc. This data collection can help you create better social media ads and even create new product ideas.

It’s time to start using artificial intelligence in your social media marketing campaigns

By leveraging artificial intelligence, companies can achieve their goals more effectively. From data collection to better customer service and better customer experience.

Artificial intelligence can transform all aspects of social media marketing. If you want to get ahead of your competition, now is the right time to start taking advantage of artificial intelligence.

Share it with your friends!