Learn about the efficacy of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines on the Delta variant of COVID-19

The World Health Organization considers the Delta variant of COVID-19 “worrisome” because its transmissibility is greater than that of the common Coronavirus and increases the risk of falling into bed or being hospitalized by two times due to how its symptoms manifest.

According to this Infobae research, the latest report prepared by the Spanish Ministry of Health on the epidemiological situation of the SARS-CoV-2 variants with the greatest impact and interest in public health in Spain, the Delta variant has begun to appear in those screened in the last 4 weeks with values ​​below 1%.

However, recently four groupings of cases due to the Delta variant have been reported in the same autonomous community with 24, 2, 3 and 6 cases respectively (in the case of the latter, it is not ruled out to detect yet new cases).

Two of them originated from imported cases and the outbreak with three cases is part of a larger outbreak, with more than 60 cases in four autonomous communities.

One of the questions that arise in Europe is: will the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines be effective?

Pfizer and AstraZeneca, effective against the Delta variant

According to a study published in the prestigious scientific journal ‘The Lancet’, 79% of those vaccinated with a single dose of Pfizer’s vaccine had a neutralizing antibody response reduced to 32% compared to the original strain, and 25% with the Beta variant.

For its part, reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) state that both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines show a reduction in effectiveness when vaccinated with a single dose. However, this is minimal when the complete regimen of either of these two vaccines is received and sufficient to neutralize the virus.

Currently there are no studies that demonstrate efficacy or loss of efficacy against the Delta variant of the Janssen or Moderna vaccines.

UK prepares for a third wave

Currently in the United Kingdom, the Delta variant already accounts for 90% of cases and infections are increasing, once again exceeding the barrier of ten thousand daily positives. The government adviser, Adam Finn, has assured that the third wave is “definitely on the way”, although he still has some optimism: “Cases are not rising any faster.

The Executive Director of the UK Health Security Agency, Dr Jenny Harries, said: “The increase is mainly in the younger age groups, a large proportion of whom were not vaccinated but are now being invited to receive the vaccine. It is encouraging to see that hospitalizations and deaths are not increasing at the same rate, but we will continue to monitor it closely. “

In the British country, the administration of the greatest number of doses to the greatest number of people possible has been prioritized. In other words, many people with a single dose were preferred over a few with the complete regimen, which can also influence infections, since only one injection may be insufficient when faced with the Delta variant.

In this country, the nightclubs will remain closed, the limited capacity for sporting events, pubs, restaurants and cinemas is maintained, as well as the maximum limit of six people or two families residing in the same home for indoor meetings.

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed its “concern” on Tuesday about the easing of restrictions against the coronavirus in the countries participating in the European Football Championship. “This variant worries us a lot, and it is already circulating in 92 countries,” stressed the head of the WHO anticovid technical cell, Maria Van Kerkhove.

The delta variant “now has the opportunity to be transmitted with increased socialization, if the relaxation of the measures is done too soon” at a time when large populations are still unvaccinated, added the American expert.

