This Wednesday, May 6, Adele became a trend on Twitter after releasing a photograph showing her radical change in weight. The publication had more than 7 million “Likes” and around 178 thousand reaction comments, among which those of Chrissy Teigen, Oprah and Rita Wilson stand out.

The 32-year-old singer lost about 100 pounds, according to Page Six. Adele has yet to comment on the post, but multiple reports report that the star attributes her weight loss to the Sirtuine diet.

Allow wine and coffee

Sirtuins are proteins found in the body that regulate metabolism and inflammation. According to the website of this diet, they describe it as a diet based on weight management through DNA and beauty solutions.

Healthline notes that the top 20 Sirtu foods would be: Kale, red wine, strawberries, onions, soy, parsley, extra virgin olive oil, dark chocolate, matcha green tea, buckwheat grains, turmeric, walnuts, arugula, chili peppers, celery , medjool dates, red chicory, blueberries, capers and coffee.

The diet plan runs from the first week, which requires you to limit your intake to 1000 calories per day, drink three sirtuin green juices and two sirtuin-rich meals a day.

During the second week, the intake can go up to 1500 calories per day. In addition to that, you should drink two green sirtuin juices and two meals rich in sirtuins a day.

According to Marie Claire magazine, there is no long-term fixed plan, it is about adjusting your lifestyle to include Sirtuine foods as much as possible, this will make you feel healthier and more energetic.

People committed to diet are also recommended to complete 30 minutes of physical activity five days a week.

Some celebrities who are known to implement this diet in their lifestyle are Joddie Kidd, Lorraine Pascale and Sir Ben Ainslie.

There are doubts about the long-term effects

Nutritionist Rob Hobson told Marie Claire that abrupt suspension of some foods can be dangerous. He mentioned: “The idea of ​​switching to your thin genes is not backed by strong research. The sirtuina diet is above all very restrictive in terms of food and calories, which makes it difficult to comply with. There is also no evidence to suggest that this is the most effective way to lose weight compared to other calorie controlled diets. “

Adrienne Youdim, the director of the Beverly Hills Weight Loss Center, told Shape magazine that while the founders of the diet lead to an experience that demonstrates regular weight loss of seven pounds in seven days, this is not necessarily a reliable meter. “The claims are quite speculative and extrapolar from studies that are based on simple organisms (like yeast) at the cellular level. What happens at the cellular level cannot be compared to what happens in the human body at the complete level. ”

In 2017, People reporters tested the diet themselves. A reporter who underwent the diet claimed that she suffered extreme hunger while on the diet. She commented: “If you are immune to hunger and really enjoy green juices, go for it and give it a try (and check with your doctor beforehand). If you are more like me, skip the first week, and go straight to the second week. But if you enjoy your three complete and excellent daily meals. You better pretend to be Adele. ”

