According to the National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENEO) 7 out of every 10 employed in the country are subordinate and paid workers, with the exception of the Government sector, in which all are workers who receive payment for their work.

ENEO points out the characteristics, about the trends and characteristics of the people employed in the country. This was divided into 11 sectors that represent the highest economic activity.

Among these is agriculture, commerce, construction, education and health, extractive, government, professional services, transformation, transport and tourism. But four of these are the main ones that together make up 58.6 percent of the employed population.

Commerce has 9.7 million employed people, followed by transformation with 8.8 million and finally agriculture and personal services with 5.9 million.

What people work in these segments?

In addition, 18.7 percent of workers in the country belong to commerce, of these more than 50 percent have education up to the secondary level and 40 percent are between 16 and 34 years of age.

Furthermore, young people are the most employed in different categories, as the study shows that tourism, transformation and construction activities employ a higher percentage of young people between 16 and 24 years of age.

On the other hand, the Government, Education and Health, and extractive sectors are those that least control young people, as well as agriculture, which mainly hires people over 45 years of age.

Or the Professional Services sector, which in addition to hiring workers over 35 years of age, most of its employees also have higher education.

However, it is in Agriculture where the majority of workers do it on their own, with 41.5 percent.

Fastest growing labor sectors:

Indeed points out that the growing digital age and the constant socio-economic and demographic changes have transformed the labor sectors and for this year, the employment situation in our country may be somewhat uncertain.

It ensures that job opportunities for Full Stock developers, scrum masters, and education specialists have grown more than 50 percent in recent years.

It is the position of Deputy Restaurant Manager with the highest growth in demand with 91 percent from 2018 to 2019, followed by the Real Estate Sales Executive with 41 percent and Customer Services Manager with 32 percent.

2 Now there is the Professional Services sector which, in addition to hiring workers over 35 years of age, most of its employees also have higher education.

In this is the Scrum Master position with 71 percent, this position has the responsibility of advising and training different members to work in an authorized way and with team responsibility.

It is followed by Full Stock Developer with 59 percent, Technical Support Specialist with 46 percent and lastly Computer Engineer with 35 percent growth.

3 Finally, we talk about the Health sector in which the position of Dental Assistant presents 50 percent growth and the Nutritionist with 23 percent

Observatoriolaboral, points out that careers as a criminologist, environmental engineer, psychopedagogy, designer and translator are a great option, especially due to the environment in which they have been developed.

Let’s consider a digital architect, wellness consultant, nanomedical, developed from virtual avatars.

Races with higher demand:

According to the National Survey of Occupation and Employment of the third quarter of 2019, in Mexico there are 9 million professionals working in our country. Of which 5.8 million are in three specific areas.

These careers, despite being highly requested, represent 27.9 percent of the total number of professionals currently employed.

· Business administration and management have 965,066 people of whom 67.9 percent of graduates work in something related to their career.

· It is followed by a law degree with 788,352 graduates of which 77.8 percent work in this area.

· Finally, there is Accounting and supervision with 766,616 graduates of which 78.7 are engaged in what they studied.

