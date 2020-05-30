Sunflower seeds are a nutritional treasure that hides wonderful therapeutic properties. They are a powerful antioxidant with anti-inflammatory benefits, they are a good ally of cardiovascular health and fight diabetes

Sunflower seeds they are one of the most popular ingredients in vegetarian fooda, they are also a product that is usually added in different mixes of nuts, multigrain bread, granola and energy bars. They are considered a food with a high nutritional value which stands out for its content in plant compounds, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.

What are sunflower seeds?

Sunflower seeds are the fruits of the sunflower plant, which receives the scientific name of Helianthus annuus. These seeds are harvested from the large flower heads of the plant, which can measure more than 30 cm in diameter. They are impressive since a single sunflower head can contain up to 2,000 seeds. Sunflower crops are divided into the seeds that are used for direct consumption and those that are the basis for developing the famous sunflower oil.

They stand out for their rich in nutrients among which its vitamin E and selenium contentat the same time they are carriers of a high antioxidant value which protects cells from damage from free radicals and they play a good role in prevention of various degenerative diseases. Too are rich in plant compounds among which stand out flavonoids and phenolic acids.

On its main healing benefits:

1. They reduce inflammation

The inflammation in its beginnings is considered a the body’s natural immune responsehowever when it’s a chronic condition is the cause of most degenerative diseases. When there is an increase in blood levels of the reactive protein C, the inflammatory markers increase the risk of suffering heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Also various studies have verified that high levels of vitamin E of sunflower seeds, have a positive effect which helps reduce C-reactive protein levels, while its content in flavonoids and other plant compounds are associated with benefits for reduce inflammation.

2. Lower heart risk

Sunflower seeds contain a compound that has the ability to block an enzyme that causes blood vessels to constrictas a result they relax and in conjunction with its high contribution in magnesium I know manages to regulate blood pressure. The hypertension is considered a silent disease which is related as a risk factor in various heart diseases, strokes and strokes. Another of its benefits is in its high content of unsaturated fats, specially in linoleic acid which also has positive effects on blood pressure and the high cholesterol levels.

3. Good ally against diabetes

Sunflower seeds they have an important reducing effect on blood sugar levels, specialists point out that this is due to its content in a compound found in the plant called chlorogenic acid. They are a good ally in diabetic dietIn fact, various nutrition specialists recommend integrating them in all kinds of dishes since they have the genius of decrease the effect of carbohydrates on blood sugar levels, the proteins and natural fats contained in the seeds reduce the speed in which the stomach empties and this allows aa more gradual release of sugar from carbohydrates.

4. Improve mood

Sunflower seeds they are rich in proteinyes what contain amino acids among them stands out your contribution in tryptophanwhich is considered a serotonin precursor the neurotransmitter which is related to the mood. When it is at low levels it is associated with altered moods, depression and nervousness, it is also associated with benefits to sleep better since increase melatonin production.

Are delicious in nutrients however they can be a little high in calories, so it is worth consuming them with caution and at times of the day when we need more energy. The great advantage is that they are versatile and can be enjoyed with all kinds of sweet and savory recipes.

