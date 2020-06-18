Google offers new trainings to train its users in digital skills. They start next June 23 through YouTube

Google ad new free trainings that can be taken this month and that contribute to the development of digital skills of the users.

In the framework of the initiative ‘Grow with Google ’, from next June 23, owners of SMEs, students, teachers, journalists and the media will be able to access, via livestream on YouTube, the trainings that Google has designed for them.

The objective of these courses is to provide users with the possibility of train in the use of free Google tools that will allow them to stay connected, improve productivity, manage their businesses efficiently and learn from home, in the midst of the conjuncture generated by COVID-19, “the internet giant said in a statement.

Those interested in participating in the various trainings can register and obtain more information at this link.

This is the program of training available this month:

Tuesday 23, 4:00 p.m.: Google for SMEs- Resources and tools to help your company

The training consists of three blocks:

16:00 | First block, beginner level | How to create a free website and connect with your customers through Google My Business?

16:30 | Second block, intermediate level | How to create a smart Google Ads campaign to attract new customers?

17:00 h | Third block, intermediate level | How to make informed business decisions with Google Analytics?

Wednesday 24, 4:00 p.m.: Free Google Tools for Students

16:00 hrs | Students interested in digital marketing will be able to access this course to discover the free tools that Google offers in this field, such as Ads. In this course, participants will also learn helpful tips for putting together their resume and getting into Google Cloud, programming and machine learning.

Thursday 25, 4:00 p.m.: Free tools to learn how to create assessments for your students with Google Classroom and Google Forms

16:00 h | This course is for educators interested in continuing to learn about the tools that Google Classroom offers to continue teaching their courses and want to discover how to use Google Forms to evaluate their students.



Friday 26, 10:00 a.m.: YouTube best practices for media and journalists

10:00 h | The media that use the platform to make their content visible will be able to access this course with the aim of improving their strategy on the platform. This training will allow participants to know which news formats work best on YouTube, how to position their content, what metrics should be taken into account to evaluate the results, among other relevant aspects.



With information from López-Dóriga Digital