Leaning on charms, Celia Lora and Michelson very close together

There are already several occasions when we have had the opportunity to appreciate this pair of beautiful models together, Celia Lora and Michaelson, two members of Acapulco Shore the MTV Reality Show who does not stop doing his thing on Latin American television.

On this occasion we will tackle a shocking photograph in which the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora appears leaning on the charms of her television partner, that’s right, one of their best photos together in which you will surely wish you had been Celia at least for those seconds.

In the snapshot we can see how the Michaelson is lying down using a set of green lace on a very comfortable white bed, while his partner is enjoying his company, giving him some small caresses in what is one of their videos together more attractive to this day.

It should be remembered that these two young models have been collaborating together for the bunny knights magazine, that’s right, for Playboy in a series of videos in which they have shown to have an excellent ability to raise the temperature of social media users.

Of course the mexican It also has its own exclusive content page where it uploads other photos and videos, apart from its collaboration in which it also appears much more uncovered than it can appear on its official profile. Instagram.

Users who have already subscribed have not stopped expressing how surprised and happy they are to have made the payment of that monthly subscription, in which they have also had the opportunity to chat with Lora through a chat.

In addition, there you also have the opportunity to request totally personalized content, be it a video or a photo in which your name is involved or something like that, so it could be said that there you can fulfill any of your dreams.

In Show News we will take care of continuing to bring you the best content from the beautiful Mexican in addition to her collaborations with Michelson, who does not sing badly at rancheras and is always sharing a lot of flirty and attractive content so that you can also enjoy it on her profile.