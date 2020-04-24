Defender had a contract ending at the end of April and, in a new agreement, the deadline was extended until December 2020

Defender Leandro Souza renewed contract with CSA, which would end at the end of this month, until the end of 2020. One of the responsible for three accesses in the club – from Series D to A – the player talked about the joy of staying in Azulão where he has played in more than one hundred matches:

Photo: Disclosure / CSA

Photo: Lance!

– CSA is my second home, this shirt is my second skin. The club is part of my life and my family. Renovating was very important to me. I am grateful to the club’s board for their trust, the coaching staff and, above all, the fans. This affection that they have for me is something fantastic. I can only thank and work hard to continue honoring this shirt until the end.

Leandro also set a goal this year to achieve: reaching 150 games for the club.

– I passed 100 games this year and that was already historic. Not all players are able to build a great story in a club. I am very grateful for that and I will work to reach one hundred and fifty games for the club – he said.

If on a personal level the goal is to increase his history in the CSA, in the collective the athlete has no doubts that the main mark to be reached in the 2020 season is to guarantee the return of the Alagoas team to the Serie A of the 2021 Brasileirão:

– We will have the end of Alagoas this year and then the Brazilian. We want to seek access to Serie A again. We have conditions for that.

