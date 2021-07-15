Leandro Paredes reveals conversation with Neymar and Leo Messi

07/15/2021 at 5:59 PM CEST

After finishing the final of the Copa América between Brazil and Argentina with the victory of the second, Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes and Neymar had a conversation quite long in the corridors of the Maracana. The Argentine midfielder told on television that the three South Americans spoke.

After the game they looked two totally opposite faces, on the one hand the happiness of the Argentines and especially Messi who finally won his first great title with his country and on the other hand the tears of the Brazilian player, Neymar who cried consoled by his former Barça teammate, giving a beautiful image of the two friends embraced. But shortly after, another took place, the Brazilian player with no tears in his eyes sitting on the steps of the Rio de Janeiro Stadium accompanied by Messi and Paredes, all three with their backs naked.

The Argentine midfielder tells TyC why he ended up there with the two great figures of the Copa América: “We had agreed to change our shirts at the end of the game, but we could not because of the party that was on the field.” “When I went to get my cell phone from the locker to talk to my family, I saw that he had a message from Neymar saying that he was waiting for me outside, so I went to look for him“, the Argentine continued explaining.

The two PSG players were joined by the Argentine captain, whom the midfielder claimed “never seen him so happy.” “We don’t talk about the final, we talk about ourselves, of how we were, of our families and of what we are going to do in our vacations, “said the midfielder about the conversation between the three players. Paredes added about his two friends:”Beyond the stars, they have the humility to sit down after such an important final and talk about other things“.

The image of the three players set a great example for all sports fans, showing that any rivalry must end on the pitch.