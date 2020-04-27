Leandro Cabrera He was one of the Espanyol players who tested positive for coronavirus. The club has already reported that they have all passed the Covid-19, although their own teammates acknowledge that they are more tired than normal. After suffering the propias bug ’in his own flesh, the Uruguayan central defender is reluctant to play again in the short term. He does not understand that the competition is being planned and resumed despite the fact that the virus continues to claim hundreds of victims a day and does not explain how possible contagions between players will be avoided.

“Health is not worth gambling for money, it is too risky. It is very easy to return to what is really happening, “said the Uruguayan defender in an interview for the radio of his country Sport 890. The defender from Espanyol goes further:” When he resumes, we play against Getafe. How will we travel? The authorities are recommending distance and we will get 30 people on a train ».

«You are the potential transmitter»

In addition, Cabrera explains some of the peculiarities of the coronavirus, which he knows only too well because he suffered it. «The virus can develop in twelve days, but you are the potential transmitter. If you play matches against different teams, How many can you infect? ​​», reflected the footballer, who is clear that it is too early to return to competition.

On the other hand, the center analyzed the physical consequences of returning to professional activity after confinement: «We do training at home, but it has nothing to do with it. There is talk of making matches every three days, but with the wear of the season, lesions will appear ». And it is that according to his partner Melendo, the footballers who have passed the Covid-19 have an extra fatigue when they exercise like the rest. The fact is that there are still numerous discordant voices in the world of soccer regarding the possible return to the field of play, one of them that of Cabrera, one of the soccer players who once tested positive.