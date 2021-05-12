Leal and Semmler cause a sensation in Vigo

05/12/2021 at 10:18 PM CEST

The young duo formed by Miguel Semmler Y Javi leal has given the bell in the round of 32 of the Cupra Vigo Open after beating one of the veteran couples, Agustín Gómez Silingo Y Mati Diaz 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. A duel that represents the seventh consecutive victory for this team that has overcome a tough previous phase with six games.

Shot already in the competition, Semmler Y Loyal they started the duel plugged in and due to the lack of resistance from their rivals they soon placed themselves with a 3-0 on the scoreboard to end the set giving up just one game. The reaction of the favorites arrived in the second, despite starting with a break down. The breaks were constant but the partial fell this time on the side of Silingo Y Diaz. In the final round, the debutants once again took out their best weapons to put the game in their pockets and reach their first round of 16 on the circuit. In the next round the locals will be measured Martin Pineiro Y Javier González Barahona that they eliminated Eduardo Alonso Y Jesus Moya by a double 6-3.

An eighth in which they will come into play Juan Lebron Y Ale Galán, couple number one, who will have as their first rival Sergio Alba Y Francisco Gil. A duo that arrives after a fought duel against Jorge Ruiz Y Diego ramos (6-7, 6-4 and 6-2).

For its part, Franco Stupackzuk Y Ale ruiz, winners of the last Madrid Open and finalists in Alicante, will face Miguel Yanguas and Ivan Ramirez after eliminating Teodoro Zapata Y Benjamin Tison by 4-6 and 2-6.

Pablo Lima Y Agustin Tapia Juan Cruz and Javier Garrido will be measured while Pablo Lijo Y Adrian Allemandi the faces will be seen before Francisco Navarro Y Martin Di Nenno. Ramiro Moyano Y Jose Rico will be for their part the rivals of Uri Botello Y Javi ruiz that swept in these sixteenths to Arturo Coello Y Miguel Lamperti by 3-6, 2-6.

Maxi sanchez Y Luciano Capra will play another of the round of 16 matches against Jorge Nieto Y Juan Martin Diaz, after eliminating Fede Chingotto Y Juan Tello. The last to meet rival were the finalists of the Madrid Open, Fernando Belasteguín Y Sanyo gutierrez, exempt from this first round of sixteenths. Your first rivals will be Lucas Bergamini Y Lucas Campagnolo after leaving in the gutter Ernesto Moreno Y Denis Tomas (7-5, 6-3).

In the female box, Paula Josemaría Y Ariana sanchez, exempt from the first round as champions of the Madrid Open, will be measured in their debut in Vigo at Aranzazu Osoro Y Victoria Iglesias. The finalists in Madrid, Lucia Sainz Y Beatriz gonzalez will start before Araceli Martinez Y Sandra Hernandez. The surprise of the day came from the hand of Jessica Castelló Y Alix collombon that they eliminated Cecilia Reiter Y Carolina Navarro in a true three-set match and in which they would see a partial advantage come back (1-6 / 6-3 / 6-2).