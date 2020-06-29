It will be the most powerful Mercedes-AMG GT of all

Its commercialization will take place at the end of the year

The new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will be presented next July before going on sale later this year. It promises to be the fastest car the star brand has ever created except for the ONE, its hypercar derived from the Formula 1 car that took Lewis Hamilton to his third world championship in 2015.

Although it has been made to pray more than the account the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, It is just around the corner. According to MB Passion Blog, the most radical and capable face of this model will be released during the month of July, although it will not be put on sale until the end of the year. There will be no faster street Mercedes-Benz than this if the Mercedes-AMG ONE is excluded from the equation. Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, even dared to say a few months ago that this vehicle will be able to break the record for the fastest production car at the Nürburgring, now held by the Porsche GT2 RS.

Engine is expected 4.0-liter V8 that equip all Mercedes-AMG GT manufactured to date from a new twist to around 720 horsepower and 800 Newton meter of maximum torque. The most powerful version of this car offers 585, so the increase is quite considerable. However this same propeller reaches 640 horsepower and 900 Newton meter in the four-door AMG GT.

He Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series It will sport a more aggressive bodywork than its younger siblings, some aesthetic updates compared to the GT R and considerably improved performance to become the true ‘Beast of the Green Hell’. However, the star’s signature engineers have already announced that this car will always seek the best possible overall performance on a circuit, and not some exaggerated acceleration or top speed data with which to stick out its chest.

