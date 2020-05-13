The coronavirus spread curve in the United States did not stop, as President Donald Trump stated, but continues to skyrocket in various regions of the country, according to a report by the White House working group to combat the pandemic revealed this Tuesday by the local press.

The report, which reflects the situation as of Thursday, contradicts Trump, who said in recent days that “the numbers are declining rapidly across the country.”

The document maintains that a group of 10 large metropolitan areas registered in the last week an average increase of 72.4% of infections, with a peak of 650% for Central City, in the state of Kentucky, and rates of more than 200% in Charlotte (North Carolina) and Kansas City (Missouri).

Those urban centers also include Nashville, Tennessee, Des Moines, Iowa, Amarillo, Texas, Columbus, Ohio, Phoenix, Arizona, and Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, according to the ANSA news agency.

The United States is the country most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with 1.37 million confirmed cases and 82,105 deaths as of this afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University online database.

Despite Trump’s statement, specialists do not warn that the rate of new cases is decreasing.

In fact, the prestigious infectologist Anthony Fauci, who is part of the White House working group, today alerted Congress to the risk of too hasty an opening of the economy, which, in his opinion, will cause “consequences that could be really serious According to CNN.

Meanwhile, in several of the country’s central states, most affected now by the spread of the virus, governors are aligned with Trump’s policy of avoiding strict quarantines.

For example, in Alabama, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, and Tennessee, there are no restrictions on people leaving their homes.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is from Kentucky, said he felt “no urgency” for Congress to pass new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

