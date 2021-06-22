Leaked video with the opening of Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)

The beginning of Jurassic World: Dominion is being shown in theaters and someone has recorded the video and uploaded it to social media.

Too bad it looks really bad, but we can get an idea of ​​how the movie will start Jurassic World: Dominion. Since during the projections of Fast and furious 9 you can see a 5 minute clip with spectacular images of dinosaurs.

Jurassic World: Dominion It will begin millions of years ago, when the Earth was dominated by dinosaurs. We will see herds of Triceratops and some prehistoric animals that had never appeared before in the saga such as Dreadnoughtus, Quetzalcoatlus, Oviraptor, Nasutoceratops, Iguanodon, Morus intrepidus and Giganotosaurus. Then a fight will start between a Giganotosaurus and a Tyrannosaurus rex. The confrontation is shorter than expected and the T-rex dies, then a mosquito takes the opportunity to feed on his blood, supposedly this is the insect with which they took the DNA of T-rex what we saw in Jurassic Park (1993).

Then the action takes a leap of millions of years to the present and we can see how a car-cinema receives an unexpected visit from a Tyrannosaurus rex, creating chaos and destruction in its wake.

The official video only lasts 15 seconds, but we can get an idea of ​​how good the animals made by CGI look. So it will be a true visual spectacle worth seeing in theaters.

What will the movie be about?

The events of Jurassic World: Dominion will start right after The fallen kingdom (2018), therefore the dinosaurs have escaped through nature and have begun to reproduce. This is causing confrontations with humans and therefore the privileged position that humanity has in the pyramid of evolution is in danger.

The movie stars Chris pratt Y Bryce dallas howard who play Owen Grady and Claire Dearing respectively. But also, they will return Sam Neill, Laura Dern Y Jeff goldblum with his Jurassic Park characters Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released on June 10, 2022.