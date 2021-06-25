Leaked trailer of Jurassic World Dominion a few hours after its premiere

MEXICO CITY.

The release of the first full trailer of Jurassic World Dominion, the new installment of the saga, is imminent. But even before its official premiere, the trailer to be released in a few hours leaked And, despite the poor quality of the images, it spread like wildfire on the social networks of the eager fans of the franchise.

The leaked images soon reached YouTube, and although the platform was quick to remove the clip as it violated copyright laws, some fans shared the preview on their networks and they began to speculate on the story of the plot from the third installment of Jurassic World.

Thus, the video seems to advance a struggle for the balance of power between Tyrannosaurus and Giganotosaurus. Jurassic World Dominion will also release a five-minute sneak peek, which can only be seen during the IMAX screenings of the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise.

#JurassicWorldDominion IMAX LEAKS !! pic.twitter.com/wRRxvjUcXj – CaptainAradalorian19 (@ Ara19Captain) June 22, 2021

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the new film in the saga will pick up the story right where Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom left off, the film directed by JA Bayona that culminated in some dinosaurs running away and out of control near populated places.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing in a film that will feature the return of Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, They reprise their roles from the original Jurassic Park trilogy. Isabella Sermon, Jake Johnson, Scott Haze, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise and Dichen Lachman, are other actors who complete the cast.

Jurassic World Dominion, which will be released in the summer of 2022, was originally scheduled for release on June 10, 2021. However, the pandemic delayed the production schedule and delayed its release.