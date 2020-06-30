Crysis Remastered It has undergone a new leak revealing its release date, screenshots and a last trailer with gameplay that were destined to be published on July 1. Apparently the information was published by mistake in the Brazilian Microsoft store according to the colleagues of Nintendo Everything. The game, which was ready to go out this summer, already has a specific date to hit stores: the July 23th.

The information is already confirmed on Microsoft pages, such as on the Spanish website but not yet there is nothing in the Nintendo eShop. As for the video with the leaked trailer, it can be found in the Nintendo Everything article, although there are already several YouTube channels that have uploaded it, as in the case of Worthplayingvideos.

It is not the first time that information about Crysis Remastered thanks to the leaks, it was in April when the existence of this remastering and its arrival in Nintendo Switch precisely because a Twitter user leaked those details after extracting the metadata from the official Crytek page.

Crysis Remastered is an improved version of Crysis, the classic FPS released in 2007 for PC, Xbox 360 and PS3 and that it has three other sequels. This will be the first time that a franchise title reaches a Nintendo console despite the fact that in 2013 Crysis 3 was likely to be released on Wii U although finally the development was not carried out due to a lack of agreement between Electronic Arts and Nintendo.

