Like all companies, Xiaomi manages a series of projects that, depending on how they predict their viability, go ahead or not. And, as we tell you, it is something that all companies do, And good proof of this are some prototypes that have been leaking over time, such as the folding Samsung of 2018, or all those patents that companies like Apple have registered, but that have not materialized in a real mobile.

And today precisely, we come to talk about the Xiaomi Comet, a device from which some brushstrokes leaked a couple of years ago, but that, finally, he did not see the light. And now, finally there are images of how this device was going to be.

Xiaomi Comet, this would have been the smartphone never presented by Xiaomi

Xiaomi Comet was the code name of one of the devices that the company was preparing to give a boost to its mid-range with one of the best processors in the segment at that time, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, which came to place this terminal above the usual Redmi Note.

The Xiaomi Comet that Xiaomi never presented would have mounted together with this processor 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory in its base version, and in addition it would have included Bluetooth 5.0, something that, at that time, was a feature of the high-end rather than the mid-range. And surely Xiaomi wanted to make this terminal something like what the Redmi K30 is currently. A device that is located between the cheapest mid-range and the high-end, and that can make you save a little, but without giving up too many features.

We recommend you | This is the best rugged mobile on the market (2019)

Furthermore, the device would have mounted a 2,900 mAh battery that seems, a priori, more than insufficient, and its photographic section would have been composed of a dual 12 and 2 megapixel rear camera, arranged horizontally and centered on the rear, a configuration that we have never seen on a device from the Chinese company.

However, this terminal would have been quite special, since as the user claims that he could get it, the device was a ruggedized terminal. Yes, a strong mobile, Manufactured to withstand damage that would cause other terminals to break, hence this special aesthetic, and the fact that the device has IP68 protection.

Without a doubt, it would have been one of the most interesting terminals that we have seen by the Chinese company, with a very segmented audience, but that exists, since there are people who, both for their daily use and for certain periods of time, have a preference for this type of device capable of withstanding blows, falls and even immersions in the water. However, it did not succeed, but the reasons for this are only known to the Chinese firm.

Follow Andro4all