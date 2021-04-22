Leaked the next 16 “MacBook Pro with MagSafe and M1 chip

A cybercriminal organization known as REvil asks for 50 million dollars not to publish schematics about Apple computers that have not yet been released. Among them, the new 16 ″ MacBook Pro with M1. The hackers would have managed to infiltrate the systems of Quanta Computer, a Taiwanese supplier of the apple company.

According to 9to5ToMac, with the intention of giving credit to the stolen documents, REvil has published some images. They contain Blueprints for upcoming MacBook Pros with Apple Silicon SoC. In addition to the schematics of the iMac recently revealed at the ‘Spring Loaded’ event.

Apple, so far, has made no mention of the alleged attack. Quanta, for its part, has confirmed that they were victims of an intrusion. “Quanta Computer’s information security team has worked with outside IT experts in response to cyberattacks on a small number of Quanta servers,” they said in a statement to Bloomberg.

The hardware manufacturer further claims that after the cyber attack “there is no material impact on the company’s business operations.” However, the documents leaked by REvil show a highly technical detail, with voltage specifications, among other details, and warnings such as “This is property of Apple and must be returned”.

What do the documents stolen from the Apple supplier contain?

Some of the documents stolen from Quanta show information from the MacBook Pro 2021. This, coinciding with the advance by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reveal that the next generation of Apple laptops would bring back the MagSafe connector, SD card reader and HDMI connector.

The MacBook Pro is identified by the codenames “J314” and “J316”, dated March 2021 for the “engineering validation test prototype” stage. Interestingly, an article published by Bloomberg in the middle of this year links the aforementioned code names to the upcoming professional notebooks from 14 and 16 inches.

The leak also refers to the codenames “J374” and “J375”. Although they had not been previously informed, according to 9to5Mac it is about the new Mac mini with next-gen Apple Silicon SoC. These would come to complete the range, with higher performance.

REvil remains immutable in its blackmail strategy to get money in exchange for not revealing the stolen data. The group promises to release the design schematics and product images if they do not receive the $ 50 million by May 1..

