leaked the new suit that Tom Holland will wear

It was clear that as we entered the second half of the year, we would start to see more leaks and rumors about Spider-Man No Way Home. And it is not for less, because we are talking about the most anticipated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the remainder of 2021. Only a few hours of the second semester have passed and we already have the first great novelty of the feature film. These are a couple of images that supposedly show us the new spider-man suit.

Where does the leak come from? As has happened on many other occasions with Marvel movies, it has been Lego who “accidentally” advances details ahead of time. It turns out that the Danish company has some sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home ready and some photographs of them are already circulating on the internet. The material allows us to see the “Iron Spider Suit” that Tom Holland will wear in the third arachnid film.

The outfit, while retaining the style we saw in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, bet on gold as its most striking color. The central spider is golden and its lines extend to the back. We can also appreciate that a technological team appears on the wrists in the same tone, perhaps a renewed version of the iconic “Cobweb Launcher”? Another key point of the Spider-Man: No Way Home set is that Doctor Strange appears, which should come as no surprise at this point:

Now, if we follow the history of Lego leaks, which are quite a lot, we can find a very interesting pattern. Shortly after the leaked material is released, Marvel Studios usually surprise us with an official trailer. Considering the date we are in, it would not be unreasonable to think that The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is right around the corner. Remember that the film will be released on December 17, 2021.

Without a doubt, the main reason why Spider-Man: No Way Home generates so much expectation has to do with the multiverse. It’s an open secret that characters from other Spider-Man universes will be joining Tom Holland on the big screen. Alfred Molina, who played Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 (2004), has already confirmed his participation. Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe are rumored to reprise their respective roles from the previous trilogies.

