We have been seeing how different companies operate in the augmented reality sector for some time. We are not talking about the advances in the entertainment sector with the VR glasses that we see connected to computers, but to those devices that expand the virtual world to the real one. And it is that Apple takes time behind a device with these characteristics and today some devices and applications have already been filtered intended for an RA gadget.

Apple’s first AR gadgets appear

Many companies have devoted part of their attention to developing what seemed like the most immediate future, which is augmented reality. The truth is that there are already many functions that rely on this technology to run, but there are companies that have not developed their full potential as they would like. This is the case of Apple, which is finally beginning to make great strides in virtual reality software and hardware.

The proof we have thanks to the images that MacRumors has published, it has been possible to see what it seems a one-hand controller very similar to Google’s DayDream. In its structure it has a surface that seems tactile since no direction or action buttons appear beyond one placed right in the center of the command of the device in question.

iOS 14 gives clues again

This first gadget is the closest thing we have at the moment to knowing that Apple is developing an augmented reality device. It may not say much, but the latest iOS 14 leak yes it does. It turns out that the new operating system of the firm brings within it a game in virtual reality that attends to the name of ‘Gobi’ according to the code.

Only with this you can already know that a controller of these characteristics needs at least an accelerometer and gyroscope to control the position and speed of the device you are holding in your hand. We will have to wait to know more details of these devices and especially the viewfinder that the bitten apple is preparing, details that could come in the face of the great presentation event of your new iPhone if you want to give more details in a large event like us he is used to the signature.