Leaked the first images of the set of Indiana Jones 5

Share

Finally! The long-awaited fifth installment of Indiana Jones has already begun production and we have images from the set

After many years in development, Indiana Jones 5 is finally about to begin filming. We don’t know exactly when, but the first images of the set have been leaked thanks to Reddit user Switzerland_Forever, promising that production is about to begin.

These two images represent what could be a half-built castle set or a complete set that is supposed to be the ruins of a castle. And given the archaeological nature of Indy’s adventures, it may well be the last.

These photos may not be the most exciting and we will surely have to wait some time before we see Harrison Ford in the Indy suit for the first time, but the fact that there are production photos is enough to have the excited fans. After all, we’ve been waiting 13 years for the franchise to return after bittersweet The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Steven Spielberg this time will not be sitting in the director’s chair who will be replaced by James Mangold responsible for Logan, a filmmaker who has proven more than capable of putting himself in his place. And maybe some fresh blood is exactly what the franchise needs.

Harrison Ford will be joined by an entirely new cast for the film. Phoebe Waller-Bridge has signed on as the female lead, with Mads Mikkelsen as Indy’s latest nemesis. Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renee Wilson are also on board and while the details of the plot are a secret, it is believed to take place during the Space Race of the 1960s, with Mikkelsen playing a Nazi scientist recruited by the NASA to help the US get to the Moon before the Soviet Union.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled for release on July 29, 2022.

Share