leaked the design of the new models

The rumors about the next renewal of the iPad range do not stop. Although Apple recently renewed the iPad Air and the entry-level iPad, the truth is that it still The tuning of the Mini and Pro range was pending.

Incipient reports were already pointing to a new iPad mini with a screen that occupies the entire edge, similar to the Air but with the reduced dimensions of the smallest of the family, and an iPad Pro with the expected mini-LED screen .. But it seems that it will not be so.

Now, a new round of leaks let us see what the final design of the new iPad would be like thanks to the dummies of the next generation of Apple tablets. These non-functional models are based on CAD drawings sourced from the Chinese supply chain and are generally used to assist case makers prior to official presentation

Sonny Dickson, one of the most prolific leakers in the industry, has shared images of what appear to be non-functional versions of the new iPad mini and iPad Pro. In the case of the first, the design would correspond to the leaks that had mentioned a screen with reduced edges, holding the home button.

The images seem to indicate that Apple Still not saying goodbye to the old iPad mini design. Although it would see its edges reduced, it would keep both the form factor and the lower Home button. Previous leaks pointed to a design similar to the Pros or the recent Air, without a Home button and with Touch ID on the unlock button.

Sonny dickson

iPad mini: bigger screen but same design

This non-functional model of the mini would coincide with reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, which pointed out that the next iPad mini would have a larger screen, without going into much detail. If we pay attention to the images provided by Dickson, the increase of the screen has more to do with reduced edges, although minimal.

Heeding both the recent rumors and the images of the dummies, it seems that this renewal of the iPad mini will not be the one that opens the design of the iPad Pro or iPad mini.

iPad Pro: more power in the same package

In the case of the iPad Pro, the new models seem to have the same dual lens camera system with the LiDAR scanner. However, the camera on the 12.9-inch model seems to stick out less than on the 11-inch model.

Another interesting change that can be seen in the dummy models is that the reduced edges are maintained compared to the current models, but the Smart Connector disappears for the large model, which mysteriously not available in the dummy version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. However, this could be a bug and may be available in the final version.

At the moment, the non-functional models leaked do not give more details, so we will have to wait to know the technical specifications, which is where the renovation will really be.

