Leaked the appearance of the OnePlus Nord 2, the next mid-range mobile from OnePlus

OnePlus continues to bet on the Nord range, a series of mid-range and low-end mobiles that the brand launched in 2020. The 91mobiles portal, by the hand of OnLeaks, has shown images of the next OnePlus Nord 2, one of the most anticipated mobiles in its range, which could hit the market in no time.

According to the images, the terminal will have a triple camera on the back, although now with a vertical module that is very reminiscent of the OnePlus 9. The front, which will barely have frames, will stop showing that double sensor on the screen, to include a single camera located in the upper area of ​​the panel. There is no trace of the fingerprint scanner on the sides or the back. Therefore, it is very likely that OnePlus includes it under the screen.

Do not forget that, unlike other occasions where the source has revealed promotional images of devices, the photographs of the OnePlus Nord 2 are not official. They are, instead, renders. They are created from information about the appearance and CAD prototypes. Therefore, the final appearance may change slightly from the images obtained.

OnePlus Nord 2: possible features

It seems that OnePlus will bet on MediaTek, a Chinese processor manufacturer, for the OnePlus Nord chipset. According to the aforementioned source, the terminal would arrive with a chip Dimensity 1200, processor that supports 5G and that would be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

It is also expected that the OnePlus Nord 2 has a 4,500 mAh battery, somewhat higher than its predecessor, which is 4,115 mAh. The load would be around 30W of power. Lastly, the OnePlus could include a 50 megapixel triple camera, down to 8 megapixels in the wide-angle sensor and 2 megapixels in the camera used for portrait mode.

The presentation date of the OnePlus Nord remains unknown. The Chinese firm could officially announce it during the second half of this year. Upon launch, OnePlus may discontinue the OnePlus Nord and keep its special edition, the OnePlus Nord CE. This model includes features very similar to the OnePlus Nord, but with a lower processor to obtain a lower price.

