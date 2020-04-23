Dark modes continue to arrive in mobile territory without haste but without pause, and one of the giants of social networks is about to take a new step. We are talking about Facebook, which already has dark mode in most of its applications but has not yet fully implemented it in its main app, the Facebook that bears his name.

Now, a leak of some screenshots shows us that dark mode for Facebook on iOS It is just around the corner. A mode that inverts the color of the texts to turn white on gray. Because yes, unfortunately it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a pure dark mode like the one that does help reduce the load on the battery.

Dark gray almost black, but no

As we say, it seems that on Facebook they have opted for a dark gray mode instead of an option with pure black, so this arrival will have no effect on energy consumption with OLED screens. The devices with iOS will be able to enjoy, of course, a navigation mode that will tire the view less by emitting less light, and that they can activate or deactivate at will from the app settings.

Dark mode can also be programmed to automatically turn on and off at specific times, or directly instruct you to follow the system pattern. If we put iOS in dark mode, Facebook will follow the same path and apply the color change. We do not know, however, when this dark mode will be released for the Facebook app on iOS, which applies to both the iPhone and the iPad.

This is the dark mode of Facebook for iOS

Apparently, this dark mode is already being tested through a closed beta user group so it may be a matter of a short time that it is officially released for other users of the platform on Apple devices. We will see how long it takes this dark mode of Facebook to be available to everyone. Meanwhile, we settle for these screenshots to know what is to come.

Track | .

Share



This is the dark mode of Facebook for iPhone and iPad: leaked screenshots that anticipate your arrival