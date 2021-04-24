Leaked Samsung Galaxy A22, which will probably be Samsung’s cheapest 5G smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will have an Infinity-V screen with a drop-type notch and a triple rear camera with a 48 MP main sensor.

With a fairly advanced deployment of the new 5G networks throughout the Spanish territory, the large mobile manufacturers are betting on bring cheap terminals to the market with this new connectivity. After Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 9T 5G and did the same, recently, with the realme 8 5G, now it is Samsung’s turn, as it has leaked its cheapest 5G smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A22.

This is all we know so far about Samsung’s cheapest 5G terminal

Thanks to the guys at XDA-Developers, who echo information published by the well-known filter OnLeaks, we can now show you the first images and inform you of part of the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, the new terminal of the Korean brand and which will probably be its cheapest mobile to have this new connectivity, closely followed by the Galaxy A32 5G.

These are the 20 Samsung mobiles compatible with 5G

In these images we can see that the Korean manufacturer has opted for a more conventional design in the Galaxy A22 5G with a front with a drop type notch instead of a hole in screen and a rear with a square camera module, whose aesthetic is very similar to that of the Google Pixel 4a.

As for its specifiers and from what we know today, this new 5G terminal from Samsung will have a Infinity-V display and three rear cameras, of which the main one will have a resolution of 48 megapixels and not 16 megapixel like its predecessor, the Galaxy A21.

What we still do not know is which processor will mount this Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, but everything indicates that the chosen one will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, an eight-core processor that we have already seen in other competitive terminals recently presented such as the OPPO A54 5G and OPPO A74 5G.

Samsung already has another cheap mobile with a giant battery ready

Regarding its date of release to the market, everything indicates that its official presentation will take place in June, a time in which we could also attend the launch of another terminal of the Korean giant, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

