Leaked Samsung Galaxy A03s, the next cheap smartphone from the Korean brand

One of the most reputable leakers has fully revealed the design and features of Samsung’s next cheap mobile.

Introduced in late fall last year, the Samsung Galaxy A02s arrived in Spain just three months ago as one of the cheapest phones in the entire Samsung catalog.

As this A02s sits on the european market, it seems that the Korean firm is quite advanced in its continuation, a Galaxy A03s that strengthens Samsung’s commitment to input range terminals.

In this regard, the people of 91mobiles (the main technology website in India) and the well-known leaker OnLeaks, have published a “collaborative leak” of this new Samsung Galaxy A03s, which could see the light in a few months.

All about the Samsung Galaxy A03s, a natural evolution of the Galaxy A02s

This leak starts from a complete video-render that shows the final design of this Samsung Galaxy A03s. As you can see in it, except for the finish of the rear, aesthetically the new Galaxy A03s is quite similar to its predecessor.

With dimensions and a front practically traced to those of the A02s, if we pay attention to the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A03s will differ by a less thickness and for the incorporation of a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Going into a little more detail in what to specs refers, the new Samsung Galaxy A03s keeps the 6.5-inch screen and cameras, with 5 megapixels for selfies, a 13 megapixel main sensor and two extra 2 megapixel sensors.

As we saw in the A02s, its continuation also includes headphone jack and USB-C port. Otherwise, as of today there is no data on the capacity of the battery and the processor, two aspects in which very possibly Samsung will introduce changes, thus updating the lowest step of its well-known A series.

The best cheap mobiles with a big screen

Of course, we don’t have too many clues about its release date, although everything indicates that, even being more or less ready, we will have to wait until after the summer to view.

