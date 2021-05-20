Leaked renders reveal their new design in detail

On May 10 we shared with you the first real images of the Sony WF-1000XM4, the new generation of premium earbuds from the Japanese firm. Today, however, we bring you multiple official renders that have been leaked ahead of time. The material, of course, gives us a detailed look at the product, including its charging case. In design at least, the headphones take a real leap from the previous model.

Renders were provided by Evan Blass (@Evleaks), a renowned tech product leaker. We do not know how he obtained them, although due to their successful leak history and the quality of the images, we have no doubt that they belong to Sony promotional material. So the WF-1000XM4 surely They will be presented in a matter of weeks – or days. with one simple goal: to overshadow direct rivals like Apple’s popular AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

You yourself will be able to observe that the design of the Sony WF-1000XM4 is quite different from the WF-1000XM3. Perhaps the greatest aesthetic novelty is that the main surface, the one that allows interaction with the headphones through an integrated touch panel, is now completely circular. In fact, the touch area is much larger, without this increasing the size of the headphones. We could even say that boast a more compact design in general terms.

In addition, we can see a small piece in golden color. At the moment, yes, we do not know if this small wheel fulfills any function or is simply an aesthetic detail. Moving on to charging case of the WF-1000XM4, we see that its dimensions are also a little more compact. The cover has a curved angle instead of the flat surface of the previous model. Finally, the only golden detail on the case is the Sony logo – before the entire lid was gold.

Although the look was completely exposed, we still need to know many technical details of the Sony WF-1000XM4. One of the biggest doubts is if it will have support for LDAC, Sony’s proprietary Hi-Res Audio codec. In an age when multiple music streaming services are offering Hi-Fi variants, some consumers pay more attention to the sound quality of their headphones. Soon we will know the WF-1000XM4 in depth.

