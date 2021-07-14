Leaked price and release date of Galaxy Watch 4

There are no surprises left for the Unpacked event that Samsung will hold on August 11. The most recent leak regarding the future products of the South Korean firm has confirmed the price and release date of the Galaxy Watch 4 and its Classic variant.

Amazon Canada prematurely released the new Samsung smartwatches, ratifying a good part of the information disclosed on these in recent weeks. Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Classic have already been removed from the online store, but WinFuture was able to collect the information that was disclosed by mistake.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Watch 4 in two sizes, 40 and 44 millimeters, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be available in 42 and 46 millimeter versions. In both models, the larger variants will incorporate a 1.36-inch screen, and the Classic will arrive with a rotating crown. Regarding the operating system, Amazon Canada mentions it as “Google Wear OS”.

Other specifications confirmed by the publication are the integrated GPS, body composition analysis, and blood oxygen, heart rate and sleep monitors. Samsung’s new smartwatches will also include a 361 mAh battery.

Price and release date of the new Galaxy Watch 4

According to Amazon, the 40-millimeter Galaxy Watch 4 will be the most accessible version and will be available for C $ 309.85 (Euro 210 or US $ 248). The most expensive variant will be the 46-millimeter Classic, listed in exchange for 463.88 Canadian dollars (€ 314 or US $ 370).

As for the launch and shipping to buyers, the online store indicated the date of August 27, at least in Canada. We will have to wait to see if the availability is similar in other markets.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches they will not arrive alone at the Unpacked event on August 11. News is expected with respect to the also filtered smartphones Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. And the Galaxy Buds 2 would also appear on the scene, also seen unofficially on repeated occasions.

