         Leaked OPPO Find X2 Neo specifications: 90Hz, telephoto and ‘super stabilizer’

The OPPO Find X2 family seems to keep growing. First came the OPPO Find X2 Pro, the top of the range of the Chinese company. Then came the OPPO Find X2 Lite, a mid-range 5G offering with a quad camera. Now we have filtered the OPPO Find X2 Neo, a terminal gabled between the top of the range and the mid-range model.

Let’s see then the specifications and leaked features of the OPPO Find X2 Neo since it is, according to this information, an even more high-end mid-range terminal to compete in price ranges below 800 euros.

More RAM and storage, in addition to camera improvements

The OPPO Find X2 Neo will be, according to the leak, a terminal of 700 euros, so there must be changes to justify that a high-end terminal reaches this price. The first upgrade over the OPPO Find X2 Lite comes from the refresh rate. The Find X2 Lite remains at the traditional 60 Hz, while the Neo model bets on 120 Hz.

The screen grows slightly compared to the Lite model, from 6.4 to 6.5 inches. The FullHD + resolution is maintained and the AMOLED technology, the fingerprint reader under the screen and the hole in it continue to be used. So, the main novelty is the hertz and the larger size.

12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal memory and a telephoto lens on the back. The OPPO Find X2 Neo is a relevant improvement over the Lite model

At the processor level we find the Snapdragon 765G again, a 5G solution for high-end mobile phones. The biggest jump comes at the level of memory configuration since we find, according to the filtered information, 12 + 256 GB with UFS 3.0 technology. Battery repeat with 4025mAh and 30W fast charge.

The camera configuration also changes from the Lite model. In this case the 48 megapixel sensor is shared, but we have a 13 megapixel telephoto lens. Apart from this sensor, we find a wide angle and a 2 megapixel black and white sensor. The selfie is configured with 32 megapixels. In the same way, at the video level there are improvements such as the OPPO super stabilizer, characteristic of its high-end mobiles.

With no specific date for the launch of this OPPO, is expected at the end of this month of AprilSo we shouldn’t take too long to see the presentation of this upper-middle range.

