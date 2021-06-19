Leaked new images of Ms. Marvel in action

With Ms. Marvel having finished production, we continue to receive new images from the shoot, this time with the superheroine in action.

Ms. Marvel has now finished production, but some footage from the set continues to leak that offers a fresh look at Kamala Khan in her superhero costume using her powers on an unknown enemy.

Ms Marvel began filming last September and work on the series concluded in Thailand in May; And since then very few images from the set of the Disney + series have come to light, although some showed actress Iman Vellani dressed as Kamala Khan. Now, we have a couple of new images showing the character using his powers against a revealed threat.

These images are taken out of context so we do not know if the police are pointing their guns at Kamala or another threat.

Marvel Studios has not revealed the source of Ms. Marvel’s powers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it is unclear if the plan is to explore the concept of Inhumans in the series. There have been rumors in the past that it could be the case, but we haven’t seen anything concrete to suggest that it will happen.

Ms. Marvel also stars Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur, with El Arbi and Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon serving as episode directors for the series. A release date has not yet been revealed but it is expected to make its debut sometime in late 2021 or early 2022 on Disney +. You can subscribe to the streaming service here.