Leaked new images of Ezra Miller on the set of The Flash

The new images from the filming of The Flash give new clues about what we can find in the DC Comics movie (Spoilers Notice)

The project may have been stuck for seven years before it saw the light, with multiple directors tied to the project before the arrival of director Andy Muschietti, but the one constant about The Flash, other than the presence of Ezra Miller in the title role, is that the movie would look to the Flashpoint comic arc for inspiration.

While very few big-budget superhero epics offer a direct translation of the source material, the best ones pick up the most important elements and reshape them in their own image, and it definitely looks like The Flash is on track with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. both involved as Batman. Filming has been underway since April, but the details of the plot still do not exist, although we have been obtaining some images of Michael Keaton, his Batmobile and the Supergirl of Sasha Calle.

New images reveal multiple versions of Barry Allen

However, today we receive new images from the shoot that would be hinting that Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen will interact with another version of himself from a different timeline, which could also explain the leaked photos that showed the actor sporting a haircut. completely different hair. You can see the pictures below.

🚨 THE FLASH SPOILER ALERT🚨 Images from the #TheFlashMovie recording set reveal that we will see Barry Allen interacting with a version of him from another Earth in the film.⚡️🎬 pic.twitter.com/rPYvLbEVdJ – JOS3 (@ Jos3chss) July 19, 2021

Recently, we’ve heard that The Flash’s villain could be revealed as an alternate version of the Scarlet Runner from another timeline. These last images could help to verify that information, and the use of a double would also seem to indicate that the protagonist will be interpreting several versions of the character.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film stars Ezra Mller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen (Barry’s mother), Ron Livingston as Henry Allen replacing Billy Crudup in the role of father to Barry and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West who reprises his role after Zack Snyder’s Justice League.