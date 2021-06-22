Leaked new details of the Dr. Strange chapter in What if …?

Some details of the episode starring Doctor Strange in the animated series What If…? Have been leaked. by Disney +

The Doctor Strange episode in the Disney + animated series What If…? will feature an evil Sorcerer Supreme. While Loki is currently streaming on Disney +, it’s hard not to anticipate the lineup of Marvel series that are part of PHASE 4 of the MCU. When the series starring Tom Hiddleston ends, the next live-action series won’t arrive until the end of the year with the premiere of Hawkeye. But before the Marvel archer makes his comeback, the MCU will present its first foray into animation with What If…?

The anthology series will answer your main question by reviewing the crucial moments in MCU history up to this point and exploring what would have happened if things had been a little different. Based on the story of the comics of the same name, the animated series is narrated by Uatu the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), a character we could see in the post-credits scene in Stan Lee’s cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and who will feature many of the MCU characters voiced by the voices of their original actors in the movies. So far some confirmed stories are Peggy Carter becoming Captain Britain instead of Steve Rogers in Captain America and T’Challa becoming Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill.

Now, The Illuminerdi has uncovered some interesting information about Dr. Stephen Strange’s alternate fate in What If…? In his 2016 origin story, Strange uses magic to regain the use of his hands after a serious car accident ends his career as a neurosurgeon. According to the medium, the version that we will see of the character will resort to magic after the “death of his true love”, which will take him “down a darker path with dark and dangerous magic in an attempt to change his past.

This version of the character certainly sounds like a variant of the one that was first introduced in 2016’s Doctor Strange. This Doctor Strange story is perhaps the most anticipated part of What If…? because the series is expected to be directly related to the Spider-Man films, a film in which we will see Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange before his solo film in 2022.

Yes What if…? will connect directly with Spider-Man and the dark path that Strange travels remains to be seen. As described above, Strange’s story sounds slightly similar to Mads Mikkelsen’s Kaecillius, who was also motivated by grief. Perhaps the MCU series could show Strange going down that path instead. The trailer showed this darker version facing the version that we know so we will have to wait to see how the two versions of the supreme sorcerer come to coincide.