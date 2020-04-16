Following the successful launch of Red Dead Redemption 2, rumors about GTA 6 they did not wait. And it is not for less, we are talking about one of the most popular video game franchises of all time. Since the previous year details have been leaked about the new Rockstar Games, however, it is until today that a fairly reliable source pronounces on the matter.

Jason Schreier, a journalist with Kotaku and who has an impeccable reputation in the industry, announced that Rockstar Games is making important changes in order to turn his work culture around. You will surely remember that, during 2018, a report by the aforementioned media exposed the situations of labor exploitation (‘crunch’) that were lived inside the studio. Some employees even mentioned that they worked up to 60 hours a week to complete developments on time.

GTA 6 would not be complete at launch. I would receive constant content updates

Well, it seems that Rockstar wants to avoid more embarrassing situations, starting by analyzing their processes to find out which ones can be improved or simply have no place in the new culture. Of course, this will directly impact your next project. According to Schreier’s information, the Grand Theft Auto 6 is in an early stage of development and, even more importantly, in launch. it will be a “medium” scale game; that is to say, initially it would not be as huge as the franchise has accustomed us.

Be careful, this term should not be confused with “mediocre”. Schreier himself indicates that, taking into account Rockstar Games’ quality standards, we can expect a game that will continue to be extensive. However, GTA 6 would get bigger over time thanks to “regular updates” of content. Obviously, that strategy would allow them to forget about the labor exploitation of their employees, since they would not have to finish everything by the launch date.

If you are still a Grand Theft Auto Online player, you are surely familiar with enjoying new content on a regular basis. That same proposal would apply with Grand Theft Auto 6, but not only with the multiplayer aspect, but with the whole game —Including the main story. Of course, Rockstar Games can change its decisions at any time, so we cannot guarantee that it will materialize. Of course, you can be sure that you will not enjoy GTA 6 soon.

👇 More in Explica.co