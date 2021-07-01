leaked new details about its release and setting

One of the biggest illusions of players regarding the current generation of consoles is that we will most likely see the launch of a new Grand Theft Auto. We have heard all kinds of rumors about GTA 6 and, unfortunately, Rockstar Games has chosen not to comment on the matter. We only have to resort to leaks that have emerged in recent years. Of course, few are as reliable as the one that we will let you know today.

Tom Henderson, who has proven to be a trusted insider, especially for the Battlefield community, revealed key information about GTA 6. First, he reinforces the rumors about its distant release, anticipating that the game will not be available before 2025. It’s for this very reason that Take-Two Interactive, owner of Rockstar Games, is in no rush to announce it.

Why is the development of GTA 6 taking more time compared to previous titles? Everything would be related to crunch reports at Rockstar Games that Jason Schreier, now a Bloomberg journalist, uncovered in 2018. It is clear that this situation damaged the image of the company and generated a positive change in its work culture. Among the measures they took wasexpand the development schedule of your next projects.

Returning to Henderson’s information, he assures that GTA 6 will be set in a modern version of Vice City. This contrasts with other reports that anticipated a supposed return to the 1980s. Why stay in the modern era? According to the insider, this is because Rockstar wants to provide full creative freedom to its developers to create additional content for the online mode of GTA 6 (GTA Online). Returning to the past imposes several creative limits in this regard.

In what corresponds to the map of GTA 6, it is indicated that will have changes over time. It is a strategy that we have already seen with the most popular battle royales on the market. Games like Warzone and Fortnite usually introduce new features on their stage from time to time to offer new experiences. Finally, Henderson mentions that the campaign will allow us to play with multiple characters, thus taking up one of the main novelties of GTA 5.

