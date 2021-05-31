Leaked images advance a tragic event

Stranger Things 4 is working hard to premiere its new season on Netflix as soon as possible. Recently, images were leaked that caught everyone’s attention.

Fans have been waiting for a long time for Stranger Things 4. A series that is a hit within Netflix and that had a third season with a surprising ending, which left all viewers anxious. At the moment, we will still have to wait for the premiere of this new installment but images have been leaked that could advance a tragic event.

Since the filming of the fourth season of Stranger Things, new images have been leaked that could anticipate a very tragic turn for its protagonists. These photographs were shared through StrangerNews11, a Twitter account. In them you can see Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) together in the cemetery. “Something very big is happening at Hawkins Cemetery. There are no more photos, it could be one of the last scenes of the season ”, the post advances.

SOMETHING “MASSIVE” IS HAPPENING AT HAWKINS CEMETERY… 😱 NO NEW PHOTOS, COULD BE ONE OF THE LAST SCENES OF THE SEASON. pic.twitter.com/D7Ji0YxU2m – Stranger Things 4 (@ StrangerNews11) May 25, 2021

At the moment, nothing is known about the plot of Stranger Things 4. What has already been anticipated is that this installment will be “the darkest of all”, according to Finn Wolfhard himself, who also “will be worth the wait the penalty ”according to Maya Hawke and that we will have back to Dad, the character named Dr. Martin Brenner.

It will take time to release, but it will be great

Until now, Netflix did not give an estimated date of when Stranger Things could be released, but according to Finn’s statements, this installment could only be seen in 2022. But, according to producer Shawn Levy, this is not necessarily bad: “He had a very positive impact by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to be able to write the entire season before shooting it and have time to rewrite in a way they have rarely had before, so the quality of these scripts is exceptional. , maybe better than ever, ”he told Collider.