leaked his possible map set in Vice City

As the year progresses, rumors about GTA 6 they will also be more constant. It is a fact that development is already underway in Rockstar gamesHowever, its presentation and release dates remain a mystery. Despite the above, since last year key information has been leaked that gives us a better idea about what awaits us. Of course, perhaps no report had generated as many opinions as the one you will know today.

Before continuing, you should know that the information is not official and the prudent thing is to take it easy. Leaks happen all the time and not all of them are true.

Recently an image began to circulate that supposedly belongs to an island from the GTA 6 map. The material appeared on 4chan, although in later hours it expanded to Reddit and other social platforms. You can see it below:

Now, there are some points that need to be clarified. First of all, this It is not the first time that a fragment of the scene of GTA 6 has supposedly appeared. In fact, a certain audience confused the weekend’s leak with the one that occurred in October 2020. And we don’t blame them, since the images are similar. You can compare the relationship yourself with the previous year’s leak:

What is happening then? Apparently, both islands are part of the same map. The most recent, however, would be the main island of GTA 6, while the other is a secondary region secluded from the big city. On Reddit they have not wasted their time and have already recreated the layout of the map based on an old leak from 2018:

By now you are surely aware of the rumors that anticipate that GTA 6 will be set in Vice City. From what we can see in the images, at least the largest island is clearly inspired by Miami’s Biscayne Bay region. GTA Forums user Nicktestbranch created a comparison between the filtered image and the aerial view of the aforementioned bay – obtained from Google Maps. They are very similar, aren’t they?

Again we point out that there is nothing confirmed by Rockstar Games. It is not even ruled out that this could be a well-crafted montage to generate conversation in a community that is eager to know official details of GTA 6. Although, on the other hand, we also remember that Red Dead Redemption 2’s map was leaked two years before its announcement and nobody paid attention to it.

