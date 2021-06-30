Leaked Flash Featurette Advances Story & Concept Arts

It is not very clear where it came from, but a video has suddenly reached the Internet that Warner Bros. has begun to delete from many accounts and YouTube. This is a behind-the-scenes video of the film “The Flash” with commentary from actor Ezra Miller or director Andy Muschietti, coupled with multiple unseen conceptual arts.

This leaked featurette includes interesting statements from Ezra Miller such as one in which he says he justifies what makes Flash unique thanks to its speed-related power.

Flash is unique among the Justice League. He is the first quantum superhero because he is aware of how pitch, speed, and speed determine the makeup of reality. What I love about The Flash is that, theoretically, it’s just a singular power which is its speed. That one factor, when taken to the extreme, turns into a bunch of powers: he can make a tornado, run through water, travel back in time. There are multiple Batmans, Batsmen? there is more than one Batman.

Most of the concept art shown in the video focuses on the Michael Keaton’s Batmanincluding also his Batmobile from 1989/1992. Similarly, there are multiple signs of “Spoiler Alert” placed on some of the conceptual images that hide a person’s face. For example, there is a shot of Supergirl (Sasha Calle), rising above Keaton’s Batman, Ezra Miller’s Flash and a mysterious character covered with this logo. We also have a shot of Supergirl and Barry Allen in plain clothes on top of a building. Also highlight the yellow boots of Flash.

Obviously they are conceptual arts, and everything can change in the face of the film, but it is very interesting and in view of the video it would also seem that they are doing the Flashpoint version of Superman but with Supergirl.

“The Flash” will hit theaters on November 4, 2022.