leaked details of the new map in WWII

A couple of weeks ago we reported that the 2021 Call of Duty, which will apparently be called Call of Duty: Vanguard, will be accompanied by a completely new map for Warzone. This scenario, unlike what happened — and criticized — with Verdansk 1984, would turn the battle royale experience around by adopting a setting in World War II. Well, today we bring you another leak related to the new map.

A group of dataminers, who are often the usual trusted leakers for the Warzone community, found that latest update “hides” multiple location names that are not present in Verdansk. By the number of points of interest revealed, it is intuited that they belong to the map set in World War II:

ResortCapitalRadio StationSubpenFarmsAirfieldLagoonBeach HeadCalderaMinesVillageAirstripDocksArsenal

Warzone moving to the Pacific?

If you’ve been a fan of Call of Duty for years, possibly one of those names will sound familiar. Airfield (Airfield) was one of the most popular multiplayer maps in Call of Duty: World at War; it is located in the south of the Pacific. According to the VGC report, the new Warzone map will be located in the Pacific, the area that concentrated the conflict between the United States and Japan during World War II.

Now, the above does not necessarily mean that the same scenario will be part of Warzone. Perhaps it is just a simple coincidence in the nomenclature, because it would not be unreasonable to see an airfield that takes the place of the current airport. Another name on the list that we can highlight, and that definitely confirms the setting in World War II, is “Subpen”. At that time, the constructions that protected submarines from air attacks were known as such.

Possibly one of the key points of the information is that Warzone’s new map won’t wait beyond 2021. With Black Ops Cold War it was necessary to wait almost 5 months to play in Verdansk 1984, a situation that would not be repeated with Call of duty: Vanguard. If the report is correct, then between October and November we will move the battle to the Pacific.

