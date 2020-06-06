If anything is making a difference in this year’s terminals, it is the presence of 5G. Many companies already have the latest in processors with these antennas, but it is the firm of Menlo Park that has a pending issue so that this year their mobiles have the latest in connectivity. But something that seems clear so far is the presence of a chip of these characteristics in Next year’s iPad Pro with 5G.

The 2021 iPad Pro with integrated 5G

Apple still has a long year ahead and different devices to bring to the market, including its new range of cutting-edge smartphones. But doubts are raised by users about whether this will be the year we will see an iPhone with 5G. Fans cross their fingers to make it happen, although there are skeptics who believe that the bitten apple will have another year without the top connectivity.

We will only know that on the day of its presentation since there are those who are already thinking about the next tablets of the firm. But not in anyone, since the latest rumors suggest that The iPad Pro of 2021 will bring a chip with integrated 5G. How will this be possible after all the trouble between the United States and China? Everything indicates that the chip that will be integrated will be the A14 that is expected this year, although a modem from an external company had to be added.

In this case it will be the Qualcomm company that provides cupertino with their own X55 modem. This will be the one that in 2021 of the iPad Pro 2021 the latest in connectivity.

Integrated miniLED display

The 5G connection will not be the only thing that the iPad Pro 2021 will bring. The company wants it to have a better screen with which its users enjoy and for that it will bring the miniLED technology of the display according to what . says, this technology is the one that it will use in the new MacBook just as we told you at the beginning of the year. There are still many details that we do not know about it and it will be a matter of time that the firm has some leak to know more details of its new powerful tablet.