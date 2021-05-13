Leaked Batman video shows Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman

After the controversial signing of Robert Pattinson as the new Bruce Wayne, and the multiple delays caused by the coronavirus, The Batman has become one of the most anticipated projects, both in the DC Universe and in 2022 in general. With just one trailer to date, the fandom is craving new footage from the movie, and a new leaked video shows off some previously unreleased scenes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

The video in question, leaked through Reddit, is a featurette with interviews in which special importance is given to both the actress and her character, Selina Kyle, with unpublished images from the film.

In addition, the clip also sheds a bit of light on how Kravitz has prepared her performance in the Matt Reeves-directed film, and the type of personality that Catwoman will have in The Batman.

“Selina can take care of herself,” jokes the actress in the interview fragment. “She really wants to fight for those who have no one else to defend them. I think that’s where she and Batman really connect, ”she adds about how Catwoman’s origin story will blend with Bruce Wayne’s.

The video includes previously unreleased footage of Selina on a motorcycle, as well as a different perspective on her confrontation with Batman that was already briefly featured in the trailer. In previous interviews, Kravitz has referred to Catwoman as the Dark Knight’s female counterpart.

As the actress explained, while Batman represents masculinity, Catwoman does the same with “femininity. A femininity that represents power, and it is a completely different type of power from masculine power, a little more complicated, but also softer, ”said Kravitz.

The Batman is scheduled to premiere on March 4, 2022.

Source: However