leaked a snippet of his possible first trailer

If you are part of the community of Battlefield, surely you know that the last few weeks have been a complete madness after the constant leaks. While a large number of screenshots have been released that supposedly belong to the first trailer, today finally a fragment of said trailer was leaked with sound included. It should also be mentioned that we had already heard the audio in a previous leak a couple of weeks ago.

The short video shows us the fall of a space rocket and its subsequent explosion. Apparently the misfortune occurs due to a tornado sweeping across the map. Tom hendersonA regular and trusted Battlefield leaker, revealed months ago that the first trailer is set on a launch base. Although the captures allowed us to see certain moments of the frantic scene, It is the first time that we can observe it in motion and listening to what happens:

Due to the relentless rate of leaks for the new Battlefield, the full trailer will most likely be available in a matter of days. Yes indeed, nothing assures us that this is the official advance that we will see in June. In fact, Henderson himself hinted that EA will choose to present a completely different preview. It is not ruled out that the material we are seeing today is “exclusive” for investors or Electronic Arts executives.

According to rumors, EA’s original plan was to introduce the new Battlefield in early May. However, the company buried the speculation by confirming that the reveal will wait until June. Unfortunately they did not mention a specific date. It can happen at any time, as the next month will be infested with game announcements thanks to E3 2021. EA, for its part, will host a separate event in July.

The only thing we know officially is that it will be called simply Battlefield. Also, the franchise will return to modern warfare —With some futuristic elements— after its passage through the First and Second World War. EA promises that it will take large-scale combat to the next level, as well as confirming its release on past and current generation consoles. In the next few days we will leave doubts.

