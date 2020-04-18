Perhaps only the most profound geography connoisseurs will be able to find Burundi and Nicaragua on the world map without making mistakes. Small countries add up to 14 cases of the new coronavirus and keep the championships in dispute precisely because they consider that the number is low and because they live decisive moments in local disputes.

In the only place in the Americas with football in progress, Nicaragua, the state found midfielder Christiano Fernandes. One of the main players of Managua, leader of the local championship, has lived there for four years and enjoys the warm weather and beaches of Central America. Despite the games being with closed gates, there is only one round left to the end of the first phase. Then, the six best-ranked teams advance to the final stage.

“The country has few cases. Life is normal, as if it were Brazil before the pandemic started. It doesn’t have to be expensive the price of alcohol gel and this madness that is in Brazil. I feel privileged, because I can continue to play football “, said the player. “I think the championship does not have to stop. Only if there was any risk or danger. To paralyze now would be an exaggeration,” he said. Nicaragua has nine confirmed cases of covid-19.

Christiano’s family lives in Alagoas and has been concerned about the player. On the other hand, the midfielder tries to reassure everyone and even says that other teammates also trust in the security conditions. “Everyone on my team supports the continuity of football. It is our childhood dream to play football. We love what we do, so we are calm,” he said.

Little Burundi is squeezed in East Africa between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania and Rwanda. Former Belgian colony, the country is two rounds away from finishing the local championship and has four cases of the covid-19. Other than that, there is still the expectation of having presidential elections next May.

Burundi League is two rounds away

Photo: Disclosure / Le Massager FC / Estadão

Journalist Patrick Sota works for the local newspaper Arc-en-Ciel, one of Burundi’s most important weekly newspapers. The country’s championship continues with the presence of the public and with the position of the local federation that it is not necessary to paralyze the dispute, since the pandemic does not have many cases registered there.

“The teams, players and fans were told that the coronavirus is not going to spread in Burundi. Whether they are right or not, only time will tell. What we do know is that the country has a coronavirus death and it was because it was of a person debilitated by cancer “, said Sota.

To contain the progress of coronavirus in the country, the local government spread buckets of water for hand hygiene and reinforced the presence of employees to control people’s temperature. Anyone with a suspected case of the disease can be taken to the hospital even if mandatory.

