Real Madrid is again the leader of the Spanish League and from now on it will have to literally play the head in each outing.

And in that mental game the teacher is Zinedine Zidane: in the middle of the celebration for his 48 years of age, he will go out on the field with an unprecedented lineup in the tournament, just number 48.

The news includes the return of the injured due to the absence of the suspended Casemiro, which is not a minor detail. In fact, it is a great challenge: Valverde, the natural substitute, will have the brand obligation and it is very likely that next to him space will be opened for players with more offensive vocation. More words, less words, for Isco.

After two weeks of absence, the midfielder is at the top and will surely have minutes, a little to unleash the attack. It will be, of course, the player who occupies the position of James in the last match against Real Sociedad (2-1 win). Sergio Ramos is in doubt because of a blow to the knee, but it is said from Madrid that he does not want to miss a single game to avoid risking the League and is willing to make any effort.

It will be a happy day for ‘madridismo’ as Isco and Asensio will surely coincide in the field for at least a few minutes and Hazard, with the rest he had, is also available.

It will be a new opportunity for a Zidane who, up to here, has used 19 players: « he only lacks four pupils to remove; Brahim, Areola Altube and Javi Hernández. They are low Nacho, Lucas, Jovic and the sanctioned Casemiro », notes the newspaper ABC.

Probable lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Mendy, Militao (or Ramos), Varane, Marcelo; Valverde, Kroos, Isco (or Modric); Rodygo, Benzema, Hazard.

Mallorca: Reina; Sastre, Xisco, Raillo, Sedlar, Gámez; Dani Rodríguez, Baba, Feba, Lago Júnior and Abdon.

Time: 3:00 p.m. (Colombian hour)