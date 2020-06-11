The Spanish League returns and with it the rivalry that the world follows in detail: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona.

The competition returns after three months of suspension due to the covid-19 coronavirus and finds the two most powerful teams in Spain, as usual, at the top of the standings, separated by only two points, in favor of the Catalans (58).

What will their path be like in this reboot? Before any conclusion it is worth a glance at each calendar from here to the end of the current long season:

Matchday 28

Mallorca-Barcelona (June 13)

Real Madrid-Eibar (June 14)

Matchday 29

Barcelona-Leganés (June 16)

Real Madrid-Valencia (June 18)

Day 30

Real Sociedad-Real Madrid (June 21)

Seville-Barcelona (June 19)

Matchday 31

Barcelona-Athletic (June 23)

Real Madrid-Mallorca (June 24)

So far the official programming. From now on, the pending games will go like this, even if it does not have a date or time:

Day 32

Espanyol-Real Madrid

Celta-Barcelona

Matchday 33

Barcelona-Atlético de Madrid

Real Madrid-Getafe

34th day

Athletic-Real Madrid

Villarreal-Barcelona

35th day

Barcelona-Espanyol

Real Madrid-Alavés

Matchday 36

Granada-Real Madrid

Valladolid-Barcelona

Matchday 37

Barcelona-Osasuna

Real Madrid-Villarreal

Matchday 38

Alavés-Barcelona

Leganés-Real Madrid

The hour of suspicions



Obviously, Real Madrid has already complained because on the return it will always have to play knowing the result of its arch-rival, which in his opinion adds to the pressure.

Real Madrid will face Eibar knowing what happened to Barcelona against Mallorca and will repeat this situation in the following three days (29, 30 and 31). For this reason, he hopes that the distribution of the following dates can have a more equitable schedule.

However, in Barcelona they do not consider that it is an advantage of all that to play with the result, since a setback could be exploited with all the white artillery.

And in sports terms?



Already watching the matches and the rivals, it must be said that Real Madrid will visit some of the most solid hosts in the competition, such as Real Sociedad, Granada and Athletic, and will receive the third best visitor, a Getafe with better performance. even that Barcelona itself. Where to square the box? Mallorca, Alavés and Eibar are on the scene and outside the Bernabéu are Leganés and Espanyol.

In the case of Barcelona, ​​he does not suffer much against Mallorca, Leganés and Athletic, but he has a duel against Seville. And although he still does not know the schedule, on the end there is the stumbling block of Atlético de Madrid and a classic against Espanyol, but also favorable closings against Celta, Villarreal, Valladolid, Osasuna … not bad for settling the accounts, if necessary .