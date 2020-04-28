The World Surfing League (WSL) announced on Tuesday the postponement of all events scheduled for the month of June, in all divisions of the World Circuit (WCT), due to the pandemic of COVID-19. With that, Oi Rio Pro, in Saquarema, which would take place between the 18th and 27th of June, will also be postponed, still without a new date. The entity’s next update on the 2020 calendar will be made on June 1, and the expectation is for a possible restart of competitions in July.

World Tour Saquarema stage will not happen in 2020 (Photo: Press Release / WSL)

– Where and when we will hold our events this year is still a very undefined question. But we continue to work with country governments, health authorities and our local communities on the return to activities. We are currently postponing all WSL events in June. This means that the stage of the Championship Tour scheduled for June in Brazil, Oi Rio Pro, is officially postponed. But we hope that the conditions for travel and commuting will improve enough to hold the event later this year – said World Surf League CEO Erik Logan.

The WSL Circuits and Competitions department also announced a new format for the 2021 season, with changes to decide the Championship Tour world champions and the Challenger Series and Qualifying Series circuits.

– Before COVID-19, we had been working on how we could evolve the Championship Tour, as well as qualifying for CT and all of our Circuits from 2022. The more we worked on this transformation, the more we were excited, so this break due to COVID-19 opened the opportunity for us to accelerate these changes – said Logan.

The leader took the opportunity to announce that, from 2021, the world champions will be decided in a direct confrontation between the two best surfers of the year, on the last day of the World Cup season.

As it was last year, when Ítalo Ferreira won the title decided in the final with Gabriel Medina in the Pipeline tubes, in Hawaii. The final battle will be fought in the “surf-off” system. This evolution is part of a multi-year discussion and the final format received collaboration from surfers and sponsors together with WSL officials.

– I feel that the new format increases the intensity of the entire battle for the world title. The difference is that you win in the water, which is very important! Everything will depend only on you and nobody else. That kind of intensity, that kind of competitive pressure raises the bar and it’s more exciting – said Australia’s two-time world champion Tyler Wright.

In addition to the new format for the Championship Tour (CT) from 2021, the calendar will be redefined to create distinct seasons between the CT and the Challenger Series during the year. This update will provide an outstanding showcase for surfers, allowing those who do not re-qualify through CT to have the opportunity to achieve this in the Challenger Series stages in the same season, without having to wait for an entire year to return to the elite of the best. of the world.

Qualifying Series regional events will also be more valued, encouraging surfers to compete closer to home, without having to fret financially in the quest to qualify for the Challenger Series. Regional circuits will offer more opportunities for surfers from each continent, reducing economic pressure for athletes and sponsors, as well as stimulating media interest in surfers who, one day, may be at the top of the sport.

