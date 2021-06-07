League of Nations: Mexican team with positive streak in finals against the United States

The Mexican team faces tonight USA in the first final of the Concacaf Nations League. Gerardo Martino knows that it is the most important game he will have this summer because his rival will have all his figures who play in Europe.

Much has been said about the combined of the ‘Stars and Stripes’, and it is not for less, since they have one of their best generations. The two ‘giants’ of Concacaf are the most valuable teams in the area, but the United States surpasses the Mexican National Team by almost half.

However, this generation of footballer will have to break a negative streak that they have been dragging since 2007, since they have not managed to defeat the ‘Tri’ in the finals in recent years.

This positive streak for the Mexican national team began in 2009, under the direction of Javier Aguirre, when they defeated 5-0 in the final of the Gold Cup. Two years later, in a match full of emotions, the ‘Tri’ turned the game around and won 2-4. The last of it was a couple of years ago, winning the zone toreno with a goal from Jonathan Dos Santos. It should be noted that in 2015, a match was won that would grant a ticket to the Copa Condeferaciones.