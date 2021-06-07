League of Nations: Mexican team presumes superiority over the United States

The Mexican National Team and the United States National Team will star in a new chapter of the maximum rivalry in the area of Concacaf, in the final of the first edition of the League of Nations.

A few hours before the kickoff in the city of Denver, Colorado, the Mexican national team has shown its role as favorite in the game against the Stars and Stripes.

Read also: Tigres UANL: Metz player Fabien Centezo is offered to the feline board

Mexicans and Americans have seen each other 70 times, with a balance in favor of the coach’s pupils Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino with 36 wins, 15 draws and 19 victories for the Americans, with 142 goals for and 81 against.

It should be noted, the Mexican National Team will seek to close with an undefeated step in the first edition of the Concacaf League of Nations, measuring its counterpart from the United States in the Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Ricardo La Volpe assures that the absence of Raúl Jiménez in El Tri will not weigh