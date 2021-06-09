League of Nations: Mark McKenzie denounces racist attacks after victory over Mexico

Football player Mark McKenzie of the United States, denounced racist insults against him at the end of the meeting in front of the Mexican team, in the duel for the championship of the Nations league of the Concacaf.

The amount of racist insults and personal attacks directed at me and my family, by ‘supporters’ and ‘non-supporters’ is unacceptable, “were the words of Mark McKenzie.

The Juventus Turin player from Serie A spoke at a press conference, where he denounced the situation he went through after the triumph of his team against Gerardo Martino’s Tri, in a duel played in the city of Denver.

Mark McKenzie denounced that he was the victim of racist insults on social networks, after winning the #NationsLeague with the US “The amount of racist insults and personal attacks directed at me and my family by ‘supporters’ and ‘non-supporters’ is unacceptable” pic.twitter.com/ltzNGSbHEV – Raúl Orvañanos (@RaulOrvananos) June 8, 2021

According to Mark McKenzie, not only did he receive racist insults at the end of the match, but his family was also attacked by a large number of people, all through social networks.





