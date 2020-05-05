Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Rumor: A new temporary event of League of Legends It would arrive to keep the expectations of the competitive scene of the popular MOBA title developed by Riot Games.

The foregoing, due to the limitation of the study to carry out the 2020 edition of the mid-season event, in what is the current health crisis produced by Coronavirus COVID-19.

According to a report by the specialized portal InvenGlobal, from South Korea itself, Riot would be preparing to hold a special event, in which to face the regions of China and Korea in a round-robin format to motivate his fanatic audience of electronic sports.

Said organization would be merely for exhibition and with the sole objective of keeping the teams and spectators with content, therefore, it would not have any impact on the competitive structure of the company.

Thus the League Champions Korea (LCK) and the players of the Lol Pro League (LPL), could be seen in the Summoner’s Rift face-to-face, in pure Rift Rivals-style format to determine friendly competitive supremacy.

At the moment it is not known if it will be able to be face-to-face or totally remote, but the most plausible option is the latter with the aim of safeguarding the health of all involved.

Riot Korea said: “Due to the cancellation of the MSI, we are preparing a temporary competition. Not many things have been decided yet, but details and times will be announced later. “

