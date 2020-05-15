However, Riot Games assures that it will work to make more devices compatible.

After more than a decade available only on PC, League of Legends has little to do to formally adapt tomobilethrough a specialized version, League of Legends: Wild Rift. When will this game be available? It is still early to know for sure, but sinceRiotThey have offered a small preview on their testing phases and compatible devices.

Riot will continue to optimize Wild Rift after launchIts managers take to Twitter a statement that says: “with the aim of creating a League experience that feels comfortable, we are still working onminimum requirementsthat we will have launch. We want the game to be available on as many devices as possible, without compromising Wild Rift gameplay. “

That said, Wild Rift will be playable on iPhone 6 or higher (somewhat higher than originally anticipated foriOS). In the case ofAndroid, we will need at least 1.5 GB of RAM; as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor and an Adreno 306 GPU. From Riot insist that the variety of supported devices will increase as it is achievedoptimizethe game, so even if your mobile does not meet the demands, you should not throw in the towel.

On the other hand, the statement explains that at the end of the month they will specify details about atechnical alpha“very limited” that will take place in Brazil and the Philippines in June. For now, it is the only way to access the game, and a bug has been denied that invited you to think that Wild Rift was already finished and ready to play on Android. Riot Games continues the development of LoL on PC while encompassing other projects like Rune of Runeterra, Valorant, Wild Rift and other games like an A-RPG / MMO and even a fighting game.

